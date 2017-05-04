Supreme Court won't hear Treyvonne Willis appeal of first-degree murder case

WINNIPEG — The man convicted of killing a 26-year-old woman in a Winnipeg parking lot will not have his appeal heard by the Supreme Court of Canada.

Kaila Tran was stabbed more than two dozen times in the head and neck in June 2012 in what police described at the time as a hit-for-hire.

Treyvonne Willis, 24, was convicted of first-degree murder in April of 2015 and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

During his trial, the Crown argued that Willis agreed to kill Tran to pay off a drug debt.

Willis was asking for an appeal saying he wanted to use "duress" as a defence, arguing he would have been killed if he hadn't slain Tran.

The original trial judge dismissed that defence, and so did an appeal court.

The Supreme Court has now dismissed it as well.