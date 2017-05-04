Police headquarters flood: Winnipeg close to settling $7.4M

Much of the murky controversy around the downtown police headquarters remains unclear, but the city is close to checking "water damage settlement" off the list.

On Thursday, council's finance committee gave its approval for a plan to accept a $7.4-million settlement and end legal action over an insurance claim that followed an August 2014 basement flood at the headquarters.

The city's chief financial officer, Mike Ruta, told the committee the settlement represents a cost recovery of 92.3 per cent on the approximately $8 million in damages.

Finance chairperson Coun. Scott Gillingham said accepting the settlement required careful consideration of a different path.

"The other option is to, in a sense, risk it through legal proceedings," he said. "That could take three to five years, there's a cost associated with that."

Ruta's report notes pursuit of further action "exposes the city to the potential for future increased insurance coverage costs."

"At this point it's about weighing what is best for the taxpayers, what protects the taxpayer's interests, so we agreed to this report," Gillingham said.

To date, insurers have paid out $6.8 million, and they have now offered to pay an additional $571,282 to resolve the city's claim with a total payment of $7,432,543.

Later this month, city council will either agree with the finance committee and vote to accept the final settlement, or order further legal action.

HISTORY:

The administrative report on the insurance claim notes the 621,000-square-foot police headquarters was newly renovated and "essentially complete and ready for occupancy" in August 2014 while under the city contractor's control.

The building was due to be turned over to the city on Aug. 25, 2014 but on August 21, two separate incidents interrupted that plan.

First, an electrical system upgrade went awry and fire suppression systems were compromised. Then, that evening, a rain storm overloaded the city's drainage system around the headquarters, and after a series of related failures with the building's drainage piping, water infiltrated the basement.

Three high-voltage transformers were compromised, as one was damaged and two underwent a controlled shutdown.