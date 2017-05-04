Winnipeg police investigate overnight garage, garbage fires

Winnipeg police are investigating five suspicious fires – most of them involving garages – in the North End.

Emergency crews first responded to a report of a fire in a garbage in the rear lane of Selkirk Avenue near Parr Street at 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Police and fire crews continued responded to the following calls into early Thursday:

• A working fire reported at a vacant residence in the 1000 block of Redwood Avenue at around 10:20 p.m. The fire caused damage to the building and contents.

• A working fire reported to a garage in the 300 block of Bannerman Avenue at around 1:10 a.m. Thursday. The fire caused damage to the building and contents.

• A working fire reported to a garage in the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Damage was caused to the building and contents.

• At approximately 5:10 a.m. A working fire reported to a garage in the 700 block of College Avenue at around 5:10 a.m. Damage was caused to the building and contents.

No injuries were reported and the Major Crime Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-2222 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

Winnipeg police are also warning the public to keep bins, garbage or other combustible items away from the exterior of homes, garages, sheds and fences.