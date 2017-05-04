One man hospitalized after altercation near high school

A Winnipeg high school was temporarily locked down after an altercation at an adjacent park sent one adult male to the hospital.

Police say they responded to a report of an assault in a park near St. John's High School shortly before 1 p.m., when they found one male victim who "suffered an upper body injury" in an altercation.

Police found the injured man had been "assisted into the school by staff members," but he was taken to the hospital after they responded, where he remains in stable condition.

In addition to the hospitalized man's injuries, police said three "youths" were also taken to the hospital "as a precautionary measure due to pepper spray contamination."

Police believe the pepper spray "was discharged in the altercation."