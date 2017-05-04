The wheels on the bus go... to east Winnipeg: City studying eastbound rapid transit line

City officials don't know where a new rapid transit line will intersect with the Red River yet, but they'll cross that bridge when they come to it.

In the meantime, they'd like Winnipeggers to weigh in on the future corridor connecting downtown to eastern Winnipeg, as the city officially launched a study to identify its route Thursday.

"The launch of the eastern corridor study represents an important next step towards further implementation of rapid transit in Winnipeg," said Coun. Marty Morantz during the announcement.

He added that public engagement is a "significant piece of this project."

Morantz, who chairs the public works committee, told reporters a main objective of the study–which will be conducted by MMM Group after their $2.9 million bid was approved in December 2016–will be to determine "the most suitable route for providing rapid transit service."

Earlier discussions in city hall suggested two options for a rapid transit line heading east to cross the Red River; either east of the Exchange District through North St. Boniface, or through south Point Douglas.

The latter option would include replacing the Louise Bridge with a multi-modal version, which Morantz said is also within the scope of MMM Group's study.

Dave Wardrop, the city's chief transportation and utilities officer, said leaving the route question unsettled, no matter how much it affects the project scope, was deliberate.

"The whole point of this study and investing in the study itself is to take a thorough engineering analysis of the situation, to come up with viable alternatives and best alternatives," he said. "To go in with a bias ahead of time and apply that bias to the study would be irresponsible."

Morantz said a final route will be determined by the completion of the study in spring 2018.

The city won't begin negotiations to secure land for completing the project until after that time, as Wardrop said it would be "premature to have any conversations or negotiations" with existing land owners at this point.

There are five other rapid transit routes in the city's transportation master plan that could have some bearing on the eastern corridor, all of which are due to be completed by 2030.

Morantz said the eastern corridor study is next on the docket because of the line's "potential tie-ins" with the other corridors in the future, but added, "it may or may not be the next route" built.

"Ultimately it comes down to council and what council decides in terms of what the next route may be," he said. "I wouldn't assume that just because we're studying the eastern corridor now that it is necessarily going to be the next corridor."

The master plan approved by the last council called for a certain order, beginning with the Southwest Transitway, which will connect downtown to the University of Manitoba's Fort Garry campus by 2020, but left it partially dependent on ridership demand.

Morantz said he'd like to see a new, more specific "rapid transit master plan for the entire city" guiding the build-out moving forward.

"That will give us a better idea in terms of how to move forward in terms of a comprehensive plan for the entire city, but that's an initiative that hasn't come to fruition yet," he said.

Upcoming public consultation dates: