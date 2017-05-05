Conservatives want Trudeau to see Manitoba border crossings first hand

EMERSON, Man. — Two Conservative members of Parliament are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit the Manitoba border to get a first hand look at the influx of refugee claimants.

Michelle Rempel and Ted Falk stood at the border in Emerson and said the growing number of people walking across fields from the United States is a drain on resources and a safety concern for local residents.

The press conference quickly descended into arguments among area residents who were on hand.

Joyce Dayton challenged Rempel and said the refugee-claimants are simply seeking safety and turn themselves into RCMP.

Tanya Neufeld, who lives just outside Emerson, defended Rempel and said the federal government has made the border too open.