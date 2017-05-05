Fight sends near Winnipeg high school sends four people to hospital

WINNIPEG — Four people were sent to hospital after a fight broke out near St. John's High School in Winnipeg.

Witnesses say the fight on Thursday started at a park across the street from the school and involved students and parents, while teachers tried to break it up.

CTV Winnipeg says it has learned one man was stabbed and pepper spray was discharged.

Police confirm an adult male suffered an upper body injury and was helped into the school by staff members before being taken to hospital.

Three youths were also sent to hospital as a precaution, and everyone is listed in stable condition.

There is no word yet on charges.