Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend

Winnipeg Wine Festival

Wine lovers can get their (glass) fill at the RBC Convention Centre this weekend. This year’s event boasts 485 samples from 130 wineries. With tickets costing $64 each, there will be plenty of reds, whites and roses to keep your palate happy. The Saturday night tasting has sold out, but there are still tickets available Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available at www.winnipegwinefestival.com.

Future Shock

Art City, West Broadway’s not-for-profit community art studio, is hosting its annual fundraiser party at the Marlborough Hotel. The theme is Future Shock, so expect to create – or buy – futuristic art. Tickets cost $30 at the door or $25 in advance at various locations, including Into the Music (245 McDermot) and online at www.eventbrite.ca.

Queer, present and hilarious

The touring LGBTQ comedy show, Queer and Present Danger, is making its first stop in Winnipeg on Friday, with hometown funny-person Chantel Marostica playing host. Come for the laughs, stay for the late-night Whitney Houston dance party. The show starts at Club 200 at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance (at www.eventbrite.ca) or $15 at the door.

Celebrate la musique francaise

Ten up-and-coming Franco-Manitoban musicians are pairing with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra for a “Manitoba mon amour” on Saturday. It’s part of the 50th anniversary celebrations for Le 100 Nons, the keystone province’s francophone music organization. Catch the likes of Faouzia, Kelly Bado, Justin Lacroix and others at the Centennial Concert Hall at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25 or you can buy the full post-concert VIP experience for $95. Tickets are available at wso.ca.

Happy 20th, Winnipeg jazz