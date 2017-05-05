'We’re going to have a very good sleep': Gay Egyptian man relieved after being accepted as Canadian refugee

Samer Habib won the right to stay in Canada Friday, quelling his fears of being deported back to Egypt and prosecuted for being gay.

Beaming as he exited the Immigration and Refugee Board hearing after 45 minutes, he said the process went smoothly—a huge relief considering he was "ready to puke" before testifying.

The IRB member, Michal Fox, asked about three questions to do with family ties back home and media attention he received in Canada, stories of which may have been seen in Egypt.

"(There were) no questions about my sexuality, rather questions about what happened after I filed my case," Habib said. "It was very fast, a lot faster than I expected. The board member was very sincere and she just asked a few questions about the case and she was like, 'I’m ready to make a decision.'"

"She said she wanted to congratulate the claimant on a very well-compiled case. She said it was very clear for many, many reasons why she would make that decision. She said, 'Congratulations and have a good life,’ basically," he said.

Habib and his lawyer Bashir Khan were thankful for a well-timed new guideline brought forth by the IRB chairperson this week outlining which questions were appropriate for board members to ask LGBTQ refugees. Khan said the board member made reference to the guideline during their conversation.

Habib, 23, had been staying in Winnipeg since 2011, studying then working at the University of Winnipeg.

His passport was set to expire in June and he feared being sent home and forced to join the military or worse. If those in Egypt found out he was gay, Habib said they might torture or jail him.

Putting those fears to rest, he's ready to celebrate with his friends in Winnipeg and boyfriend, Giovanny Penner.