RCMP officer faces assault charge on Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba's police watchdog has charged an RCMP officer with assault, following an incident in Oxford House First Nation.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba says there's reason to believe that an on-duty officer assaulted a man who was in custody on Feb. 16, 2017. The 30-year-old man sustained injuries that were not serious.

An RCMP constable was arrested on Friday and released on a promise to appear at provincial court in Thompson, Man. on June 23, 2017.