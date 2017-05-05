Manitoba RCMP officer is charged with assaulting person in custody
OXFORD HOUSE, Man. — An RCMP officer has been arrested following an investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba into an incident in which a man sustained injuries while in custody in Oxford House, Man.
Zane Tessler, the unit's civilian director, says there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.
The constable with the Oxford House detachment, who has not been named, was arrested Friday on one count of assault causing bodily harm.
He was released on a promise to appear at provincial court in Thompson, Man., on June 23.
The unit investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.
