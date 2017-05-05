News / Winnipeg

Manitoba RCMP officer is charged with assaulting person in custody

OXFORD HOUSE, Man. — An RCMP officer has been arrested following an investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba into an incident in which a man sustained injuries while in custody in Oxford House, Man.

Zane Tessler, the unit's civilian director, says there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.

The constable with the Oxford House detachment, who has not been named, was arrested Friday on one count of assault causing bodily harm.

He was released on a promise to appear at provincial court in Thompson, Man., on June 23.

The unit investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Winnipeg Views

More...