Manitoba RCMP officer is charged with assaulting person in custody

OXFORD HOUSE, Man. — An RCMP officer has been arrested following an investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba into an incident in which a man sustained injuries while in custody in Oxford House, Man.

Zane Tessler, the unit's civilian director, says there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.

The constable with the Oxford House detachment, who has not been named, was arrested Friday on one count of assault causing bodily harm.

He was released on a promise to appear at provincial court in Thompson, Man., on June 23.