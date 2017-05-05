Motorcycle collision in Winnipeg leaves one man dead
Police say the motorcycle crossed the roadway and struck a ditch.
A 60-year-old man has died following a motorcycle collision near North Kildonan.
Emergency crews responded to the call near Raleigh Street and Edison Avenue Thursday at around 9:40 p.m.
Police say the motorcycle had been travelling northbound on Raleigh Street when it crossed the roadway and struck a ditch.
The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been declared dead.
Police are still investigating and looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
