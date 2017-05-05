Canadian prof leaves North Carolina job for Winnipeg due to racist run-ins experienced by husband

A Canadian professor working in North Carolina has quit her job and will head to Winnipeg at the end of the month, citing racist run-ins experienced by her Nicaraguan husband as her family's reason to move north.

"It was clear for me that I could choose between my job and my husband’s life. I chose my husband," Robin Attas, a music theory professor who worked at Elon University since 2013, told Inside Higher Ed.

Attas lived with her husband, Nicolás Narváez Soza, and two kids in Burlington, North Carolina.

All four have Canadian citizenship and plan to return to Winnipeg to live with Attas' parents for the time being, according to WRAL.com.

"We’re so lucky and privileged that I have a stable job, that we have residency in the U.S., that we have enough money and family where we can go to another place where we’ll feel more comfortable," Attas told WRAL.com. "But I just think of all the people in this country who don’t have that."

In an interview with Inside Higher Ed, Attas described incidents where Narváez Soza experienced far more "grumpy" behaviour from North Carolina locals than she did—from a store clerk telling him to "learn English" (though he speaks English), to a stranger driving by their home and yelling "F--king Mexican go home!”

The last straw was when Narváez Soza was pulled over by a police officer in Greensboro last September. The officer said he wasn't wearing his seatbelt, though Narváez Soza argued he was.

When he asked the officer if he could grab his ID from the backseat of the car, "the officer gave permission but put his hand on his gun anyway," Attas said. "This was when we decided to leave."

According to Attas' online biography with Elon University, she earned her Ph.D. in music from the University of British Columbia and has analyzed music culture from the Caribbean and Central America, where she told Inside Higher Ed she met her husband.