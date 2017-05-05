Several charges laid against Winnipeg man after police-involved shooting

WINNIPEG — Five charges of assault with a weapon have been laid against a man who witnesses say was screaming and carrying a type of spear when he was shot by police in Winnipeg earlier this week.

Officers were called over the noon hour on Monday about an agitated male on a second-floor skywalk that runs through the downtown police headquarters.

Staff in an optometrist's office say they saw him arguing with three officers before he kicked the door open and walked in before shots were fired.

A suspect was taken to hospital in unstable condition but has now been released.

Joshua Pardy, a 25-year-old Winnipeg resident, is also charged with one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and remains in custody.