Winnipeg police arrest man shot by officer

Winnipeg police have arrested the 25-year-old man who was shot by an officer in a downtown skywalk earlier this week.

Joshua Pardy faces charges of assault with a weapon and one count of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Witnesses says Pardy was agitated, screaming and carrying a spear during the busy lunch hour in the skywalk at 266 Graham Ave. on Monday.

An on-duty officer fired at Pardy, who was then taken to hospital in unstable condition. He has since been released from hospital and arrested. He remains in custody.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), the province's police watchdog, has taken over the investigation.

The IIU is called in to handle any serious incident involving police.