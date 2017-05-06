Mounties say discovering of body in burning home in Manitoba was not a crime
VIRDEN, Man. — RCMP say they have determined the discovery of a body in a burning home in southwestern Manitoba was not criminal in nature.
Police say they received a call yesterday morning reporting a house fire in a rural area about 10 kilometres east of Deleau.
They say that as the fire was being fought, a body was located inside the residence.
The Mounties say the person who died was the 62-year-old male resident.
