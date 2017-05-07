'There should be more being done': Cousin of overdose victim wants more action amid fentanyl crisis

A week after Destiny Manitopyes, a 24-year-old mother of two, died from a fentanyl overdose in her North End home, her cousin admonished a failing fight against opioids in Canada.

"There should be more being done. In my opinion, it just doesn’t seem like a big issue for some reason," said Aj’a Oliver, 34. "Maybe if it was somebody else’s family, there would be task forces. But for some reason that’s just not happening. I don’t know why."

"It just seems like a lot of excessive death," she added.

New numbers provided to Metro by the City of Winnipeg show city paramedics responded to 190 more overdose and poisoning calls between January and April this year than they did during the same period in 2016.

There was also a 94 per cent uptick in the number of cases where Naloxone medication was administered in the same time period.

Last month alone, paramedics responded to 174 overdose and poisoning calls, bringing the total to 725 this year.

Ryan Sneath, assistant chief of paramedic operations, said most of the calls come from "residential dwellings," though that may change as the weather warms up. There are also peaks in call volume closer to weekends, he said.

"I think members of the public should be worried," Sneath said. "This is prevalent in the community and … people aren’t talking about it as much as they should be talking about it."

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is undertaking community consultations with those at risk of overdose to find the best solutions to prevent harm, said medical officer Joss Reimer.

Ideas could include implementing a first safe injection site in Winnipeg or more spreading of harm reduction services, like clean needle exchanges, throughout the city.

Oliver said she had urged her cousin to consider there might be fentanyl laced in the drugs she used.

And now she hopes sharing Manitopyes’ story might persuade other drug users to heed caution.