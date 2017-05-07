Nothing pairs with beer like the symphony

The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO) wants you to drink and be merry during their upcoming concert at a local brewpub... for the sake of lost tradition.

A pint of beer and a 30-piece orchestra is “the perfect match,” said Neil Middleton, vice president of marketing and development at the WSO.

He explained the performance on Friday May 12 promises to be a lively, casual affair, getting back to what classical music was initially intended for, “which is entertainment, pure entertainment."

The WSO plays at unique venues across the city, but Middleton believes this show at a microbrewery is a first, adding the ‘beautiful arched ceiling and original wood’ in LBJ make for an ‘ideal’ concert hall.

It’s not the first off-the-wall event at Little Brown Jug, which opened last month and has already hosted live bands, beer yoga, friendly debates, and a pop-up dinner with a world-renowned chef.

“We want our space to be used in innovate ways for the community,” said LBJ founder Kevin Selch. “We’re going to open up the garage doors and let the music pour out into the street.”

Selch says events like this exemplify how businesses in the Exchange District “are really coming together to build the neighbourhood and support each other in a fundamental way.”

For their grand opening last month, five nearby restaurants came together to cater LBJ’s debut for free.

This summer, Little Brown Jug is teaming up with Hearts & Roots to bring fresh produce to the Downtown/Exchange District, a community that’s advocated for a new grocery store for years.

Almost one quarter of people living in the urban core don’t live close to a healthy food source and can’t afford to travel to one, according to a report from the Institute of Urban Studies at the University of Winnipeg.

“People will be able to walk into the brewery and pick up a box of fresh fruits and veggies every week,” said Selch. “We’re all about honesty, community, and quality. This is all about the community element.”