Soccer fans 'rising' in Winnipeg

Winnipeg doesn’t have a professional soccer team yet, but that hasn’t stopped Adam Johnston from becoming its number one supporter and rallying others.

He explained that behind every great soccer club—football club, for purists—there’s a well-organized support group being “loud and boisterous” to give their team a boost.

He’s been steering a fledgling booster group to that end since December.

On Friday, Wade Miller, President of the Winnipeg Football Club, announced the organization is “working with the group that is spearheading” a new Canadian professional soccer league, and has officially expressed “interest in founding a club here in Manitoba.”

With that announcement confirming Winnipeg could soon be home to a new pro team, things are getting serious for Johnston and the “Red River Rising” support group.

“As a group we’ll meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at Peg Beer Company, just to talk about our marketing strategy, planning events,” Johnston said. “We’ve put out the idea of having supporters help us create a logo and a crest over the next couple of weeks.”

Soccer-crazy Johnston said the point of a support group with some organization is to drum up support on the team’s behalf, but in Winnipeg, where the team will be new, that mission is amplified.

“We’re really the hard core supporters of the team,” he said, adding that the Red River Rising followers will be the “loudest voices” in the crowd, but can’t be the whole crowd.

“I’m hoping to grow the small support group over time to a large support base, which will grow the soccer community… hopefully we grow to sell out Investor’s Group Field for that opening game, or at least get a lot of people there.”

Johnston figures Winnipeg has more soccer fans than most people realize, which is why he’s making it his mission to rally them so by the time the new league commences play in fall 2018, the Red River Rising group will be ready.