'There's going to be a shift': Economic group says Winnipeg is growing

Winnipeg's economy is growing – and it's on course to keep booming, according to a local development group.

During an optimistic meeting Monday, Economic Development Winnipeg president and CEO Dayna Spiring suggested the group's role as economic cheerleaders in the coming year will focus on marketing the right success stories. That includes sharing data with the local and provincial governments for improved decision-making, and influencing post-secondary institutions to ensure they are "educating people for the jobs of tomorrow."

On the latter of those three objectives, she said it will involve focusing "on the industries or the opportunities that are going to create growth," pointing to manufacturing and technology companies as key targets.

"We have a great lens on that, we see the companies that are coming here, we see the companies that are expanding, we're spending a lot of time doing that homework to make sure we can then go and influence (schools)," she said, adding the goal will be increasing graduates prepared to work in "the types of jobs that are going to drive Winnipeg forward."

In terms of the stories she thinks need to be shared, she suggested the "value proposition" of Winnipeg's winter could help attract certain companies.

With examples like aerospace companies testing engines in Winnipeg's cold weather, or New Flyer testing autonomous bus technology where "the lines on the streets are covered up" by snow, Spiring believes playing to the city's strengths could be a boon for certain businesses.

Another sector she sees potential in is technology, saying that there are startups "starting to shoot the lights out."

"(Food delivery app) Skip the Dishes is one of those great examples… those types of startups are happening every day," she said. "That's going to be a great thing for our city and we've got to tell the stories, but that's coming – there's going to be a shift and the jobs may be different, but we're seeing a lot of growth in industries that we maybe didn't see it in before."

She also said collaboration with folks in the Manitoba legislature and city hall has never been better.

"We've never worked as closely… we're making sure we're all using the same data," she said, adding it would help determine "'where should the tax credits be? Where should we be incentivizing development?'"

Spiring also brushed off the idea that proposed rate hikes by Manitoba Hydro could negatively affect the city's competitive advantage in attracting business.

"I think we've got to be clear that our hydro rates are still the lowest in the country… we've got a little bit of room to move in terms of being competitively on strictly hydro," she said. "The other costs of doing business in Winnipeg is still very reasonable."

Mayor Brian Bowman, who sat on a panel with Spiring and growth and trade Minister Cliff Cullen, said Economic Development Winnipeg is "fundamental to building a city that will continue to attract new residents," so its city funding, which dipped during the first year of his mandate, is stable, he explained.

Bowman also said he's noticed a shift in resident's confidence in their city, sparked by investments and projects like true North Square, that is helping Winnipeg's reputation nationally.