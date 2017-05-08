Man in critical condition following Winnipeg shooting
Police are still investigating.
A 25-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in the city's North End.
Winnipeg police say they responded to the incident near Mountain Avenue and Aikins Street at around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday. They found the man with a gunshot wound to the mid-body. He was sent to hospital in critical condition.
The Major Crimes Unit is still investigating. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
