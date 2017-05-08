Police bag 4 suspects in 2 weekend convenience store robberies

Four men are in custody after two weekend robberies at convenience stores.

Winnipeg police said the most recent incident happened in Sturgeon Creek Sunday morning around 2:00 a.m.

A man entered a store in the 800 block of Cavalier Drive, hiding his identity and confronting the lone man working with a weapon.

He stole an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise, then fled on foot.

With help from the K9 unit and general patrol members, officers tracked the suspect to the 400 block of Hillary Crescent a few blocks away.

Troy Dean Dumas, 22, was charged with robbery and disguise with intent.

On Saturday in Windsor Park, three men confronted the lone employee in a convenience store in the 1000 block of Autumnwood Drive around 7:00 a.m.

They assaulted the employee and ran away with an undisclosed amount of money and items. A witness nearby saw what happened and called police.

The employee was taken to hospital in stable condition, while the K9 unit, general patrols and community support members tracked the suspects to an apartment building on the same street block.