No police wrongdoing in Manitoba standoff, death: investigator

Manitoba's police watchdog will not lay charges against RCMP officers in the death of a 45-year-old man following a standoff earlier this year.

RCMP responded to reports that a man with firearms near Anola, Man. had sent dozens of threatening text messages to his estranged wife and police on Jan. 6, 2017. Officers – including the emergency response and crisis negotiator teams – locked down the house and attempted to negotiate with the man throughout the night.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Jan. 7, they entered the home and found the man dead in a bedroom closet, "from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to a press release.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) determined RCMP officers "responded appropriately" and did everything they could to de-escalate the situation, but that the man was set on taking his own life.

The IIU came to this conclusion after examining several notes and exhibits, including witness and officers' notes, plus audio recordings with the RCMP telecommunications centre, communications between the officers and their supervisors, and photographs.