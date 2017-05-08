Manitoba prison rideshare program needs more volunteers amid uncertain funding future

A prison rideshare group is looking for more volunteer drivers to keep up with burgeoning demands for service.

For a year and a half, Bar None volunteers have been driving friends and family members to see incarcerated loved ones in southern Manitoba about five times per week.

Thanks to word of mouth, their popularity has ballooned, said Bar None co-founder Owen Toews.

But the group could use another 10 to 15 new drivers to double their current volunteer roster, he said.

"It makes a huge difference both for people inside who get the visits and for people who have loved ones to be able to see them," said Toews, whose group has also petitioned skyrocketing phone rates for inmates.

"We see giving rides and advocating on the phone issue as ways of fighting the fundamental thing that prison does, which is divide loved ones from one another and divide communities."

Marlena Minkus-Beauchamp, 25, previously told Metro about using the rideshare program to visit her high school friend, Shawn, at Milner Ridge correctional facility. Those hour-long trips wouldn’t be possible without Bar None, she said.

"I don’t have a vehicle nor do I know anyone who has one and there’s no bus," said Minkus-Beauchamp. "He’s still a good guy. Everyone is still human. The visits have been really important for him, it gives him something to look forward to."

One hundred per cent of Bar None’s budget—raised through community fundraisers and Neighbourhoods Alive! grants—goes to reimbursing drivers for gas money, Toews said.

So far, they’ve spent about $11,000—between $700 and $1,000 per month—on gas, while their initial grant from Neighbourhoods Alive! was $12,150, he said.

Toews said the group hopes to re-focus its funding model to be more community-based, planning more fundraising events, like a book and bake sale slated for May 27 at 823 Ellice Ave.

"We’re really interested in actually building more community support … and not necessarily relying on government funding, which is always uncertain," he said.