#Pride30: Transgender Manitoban comes out – and goes online
Emily Neufeld started a YouTube channel, Tail of Emily, to show where she was travelling. But after she got her surgery, she talked about her recovery.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Emily Neufeld’s grandparents were supportive when she came out as transgender to them.
Neufeld’s grandfather works with transgender kids, and he recommended Neufeld look into Klinic – a local community health organization rooted in social justice.
It took around six months before Neufeld got in to Klinic, but in the meantime, she slowly started to come out to people she knew.
“I think it’s safe to say I didn't know what to expect when I said I am transgender, and I am transitioning to female,” said Neufeld. “When I did, everyone was supportive at work, at the gym and my family. The day I started my HRT (hormone replacement therapy), I said it over a microphone at the stand up meeting at work.”
The next step in Neufeld’s transition was to move out and live on her own for a year as part of the requirements to get reassignment surgery.
During that year, she got into mountain biking and biked to Banff, to Phoenix, to Sedona and ended up back in Banff a year later in 2016.
Neufeld initially started a YouTube channel, Tail of Emily, to show where she was biking and travelling. But after she got her surgery in November 2016, she talked about her recovery and how to stay fit and active.
“I mostly want to show people how I am living and enjoying my life as a transgender [person],” said Neufeld. “I don't just want to talk about being transgender - there's more to me than that.”
“I’m now alive and living. Coming out saved and change my life, and I am not looking back,” she said. “Life moves forward and that’s where I will look.”
Favourite Pride memory?: I have yet to go to Pride, I should really go
Why do you think Pride was important 30 years ago?: I would think that 30 years ago, Pride was to say we don't have to live in secret and that we can live free and be accepted for who we are. I think today Pride is for our rights and the struggles the community has faced in the past and continues to face.
Most Popular
-
Police alert Nova Scotia residents to release of high-risk sex offender
-
Flyers against proposed addictions treatment centre send wrong message, says advocate
-
Colbert, Kimmel warn viewers Trump is no laughing matter: Schneller
-
Liberals in lead in Nova Scotia election campaign, premier polling well behind his own party: poll
-
Inside the Perimeter
-
Inside the Perimeter