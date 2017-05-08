Pride30: Transgender Manitoban comes out – and goes online

Emily Neufeld’s grandparents were supportive when she came out as transgender to them.

Neufeld’s grandfather works with transgender kids, and he recommended Neufeld look into Klinic – a local community health organization rooted in social justice.

It took around six months before Neufeld got in to Klinic, but in the meantime, she slowly started to come out to people she knew.

“I think it’s safe to say I didn't know what to expect when I said I am transgender, and I am transitioning to female,” said Neufeld. “When I did, everyone was supportive at work, at the gym and my family. The day I started my HRT (hormone replacement therapy), I said it over a microphone at the stand up meeting at work.”

The next step in Neufeld’s transition was to move out and live on her own for a year as part of the requirements to get reassignment surgery.

During that year, she got into mountain biking and biked to Banff, to Phoenix, to Sedona and ended up back in Banff a year later in 2016.

Neufeld initially started a YouTube channel, Tail of Emily, to show where she was biking and travelling. But after she got her surgery in November 2016, she talked about her recovery and how to stay fit and active.

“I mostly want to show people how I am living and enjoying my life as a transgender [person],” said Neufeld. “I don't just want to talk about being transgender - there's more to me than that.”

“I’m now alive and living. Coming out saved and change my life, and I am not looking back,” she said. “Life moves forward and that’s where I will look.”

Favourite Pride memory?: I have yet to go to Pride, I should really go