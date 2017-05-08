'Please slow down': Winnipeg councillor urges drivers to brake

One city councillor wants Winnipeggers to "please slow down."

At Monday's protection, community services and parks committee meeting, Coun. Cindy Gilroy made her pitch for lawn signs residents could pick up and place in their yard with the simple message directed at drivers.

"(It) could be very low cost and actually give results," Gilroy told the committee, adding it would be worth it, "if it stops just one child from being hit by a car."

The bright yellow signs featuring the slogan and two children playing would be installed in yards like election campaign signs to serve as a reminder for passing drivers to check their speed.

Gilroy explained that other cities have already found some success with such campaigns, with one example in California having yielded a 16-per-cent reduction in the average speed of motorists.

Last year, the signs proliferated in Toronto during a spring safety campaign. Residents were invited to access the signs for free through their local councillors between April 1 and Nov. 30, and instructed to place them two feet from the curb in front of their homes, so long as they didn't obstruct sight lines.

Gilroy said she's generally supportive of other residential road safety initiatives the city is studying, like Vision Zero, which could involve things like speed limit reductions and speed humps, but she knows those larger plans take more time, money, and political will.

"I'm always up for those debates, but I'd kind of like to see something sooner than later," Gilroy said. "Those things take time, sometimes there is controversy around them – I want something to put up right away.

"Some of those things are hard to control but if there is an option that is affordable and it's working in other cities, why wouldn't we look at it?"

Committee member Coun. John Orlikow agreed in principal, acknowledging "people like to whip through" residential neighbourhoods, presenting a danger the signs could mitigate, but he expressed concern it is a "smaller measure."

The bigger one, he said, would be actually "transforming streets."

Coun. Janice Lukes, who does not sit on the committee but introduced the Vision Zero concept in city hall, agreed with Orlikow, adding changing the "built environment" is what would really help.

Still, she said she's "all for slowing people down."