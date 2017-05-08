Winnipeg food bank issues urgent funding call following 'serious' flooding

A century-old Winnipeg food bank has temporarily shut its doors following a "serious" flood.

According to a press release issued Monday morning, the Lighthouse Mission, at 669 Main St., suffered property damage and lost freezer and pantry food items after a crushed drain pipe flooded the building.

Operations manage Joel Cormie has issued a public call for help re-opening the food bank. The mission is seeking $20,000 in funds.

The Lighthouse Mission has been serving the needy since 1911.