Winnipeg food bank issues urgent funding call following 'serious' flooding

The 106-year-old Lighthouse Mission needs to raise $20,000 to fix damaged building, recover lost food.

A crushed drain pipe flooded Winnipeg's Lighthouse Mission, at 669 Main St.

Contributed

A century-old Winnipeg food bank has temporarily shut its doors following a "serious" flood.

According to a press release issued Monday morning, the Lighthouse Mission, at 669 Main St., suffered property damage and lost freezer and pantry food items after a crushed drain pipe flooded the building.

Operations manage Joel Cormie has issued a public call for help re-opening the food bank. The mission is seeking $20,000 in funds.

The Lighthouse Mission has been serving the needy since 1911. 

Donations can be made by calling 204-943-9669 or at lighthousemission.ca.

