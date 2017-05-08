Winnipeg food bank issues urgent funding call following 'serious' flooding
The 106-year-old Lighthouse Mission needs to raise $20,000 to fix damaged building, recover lost food.
A century-old Winnipeg food bank has temporarily shut its doors following a "serious" flood.
According to a press release issued Monday morning, the Lighthouse Mission, at 669 Main St., suffered property damage and lost freezer and pantry food items after a crushed drain pipe flooded the building.
Operations manage Joel Cormie has issued a public call for help re-opening the food bank. The mission is seeking $20,000 in funds.
The Lighthouse Mission has been serving the needy since 1911.
Donations can be made by calling 204-943-9669 or at lighthousemission.ca.
