Asylum seeker charged with assault, says he hopes to clear his name

WINNIPEG — A 37-year-old asylum seeker who crossed the border near Emerson, Man., a month ago has been charged with assaulting a Canada Border Services guard, uttering threats and mischief.

Ahmed Aden Ali, 37, admits he acted out because he was scared and paranoid of being sent back to Somalia.

But he denies touching the female guard he is accused of assaulting.

Ali, who takes medication for anxiety and lives with post-traumatic stress disorder, says he is speaking out because he wants to clear his name and show Canadians who he really is.

He says if he is accepted into Canada, he will get a job, go to school and change his life.

CTV News reached out to the union representing border officers about safety and security on the job, but no one was available for comment.

Ali, who has lived in the United States since 1999, says when he was taken into custody, he "kind of got mad" and held his lighter up to the sprinkler in the room.

RCMP say water was sprayed inside the cell and the fire sprinkler was damaged.

But Ali insists he did not assault the officer.

“The door was locked," he says. "How could I touch her, you know? I'm pretty sure they got cameras over there."

However, he admits he "cussed her out."

His immigration lawyer, David Davis, calls it an isolated incident.

"This is not indicative of the people who are coming across the border,” he says, adding that while many of his clients have problematic pasts, it's not a reason to shy away from welcoming them.

"We are a democratic country. We’re not just going to send somebody back without due process, so he has an opportunity to prove to not only to CBSA, to all Manitobans, all Canadians."