I'm a loser, baby: Beck to headline Interstellar Rodeo in Winnipeg

So far, it's the only Canadian stop for the Grammy Award-winning musician.

Musician Beck performs onstage during Day 1 of 2012 Outside Lands Music Festival held at Golden Gate Park on August 10, 2012 in San Francisco, California.

Photo by Trixie Textor/Getty Images

Winnipeg is where it's at for Beck.

The Grammy Award-winning musician is headlining Interstellar Rodeo at The Forks DATE.

Organizers of the festival also announced on Tuesday that Broken Social Scene would be joining the Aug. 18-20 lineup.

Also included on the bill:

• Father John Misty

• Shakey Graves

• Rheostatics

• Aloe Blacc

• Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

• Sarah Slean

• Adia Victoria

• Danny Michel

• Terra Lightfoot

• Yola Carter

• The Dead South

• Whitney Rose

• Leonard Sumner

Tickets are on sale now online

