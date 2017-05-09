I'm a loser, baby: Beck to headline Interstellar Rodeo in Winnipeg

Winnipeg is where it's at for Beck.

The Grammy Award-winning musician is headlining Interstellar Rodeo at The Forks DATE.

Organizers of the festival also announced on Tuesday that Broken Social Scene would be joining the Aug. 18-20 lineup.

Also included on the bill:

• Father John Misty

• Shakey Graves

• Rheostatics

• Aloe Blacc

• Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

• Sarah Slean

• Adia Victoria

• Danny Michel

• Terra Lightfoot

• Yola Carter

• The Dead South

• Whitney Rose

• Leonard Sumner