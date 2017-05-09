I'm a loser, baby: Beck to headline Interstellar Rodeo in Winnipeg
So far, it's the only Canadian stop for the Grammy Award-winning musician.
Winnipeg is where it's at for Beck.
The Grammy Award-winning musician is headlining Interstellar Rodeo at The Forks DATE.
Organizers of the festival also announced on Tuesday that Broken Social Scene would be joining the Aug. 18-20 lineup.
Also included on the bill:
• Father John Misty
• Shakey Graves
• Rheostatics
• Aloe Blacc
• Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
• Sarah Slean
• Adia Victoria
• Danny Michel
• Terra Lightfoot
• Yola Carter
• The Dead South
• Whitney Rose
• Leonard Sumner
Tickets are on sale now online.
