Lightning sparks blaze that destroys shop in Manitoba Hutterite colony

DECKER, Man. — A Manitoba Hutterite colony is picking up the pieces after a massive fire engulfed its community shop.

The blaze broke out early Monday morning at the shop on the Decker Hutterite Colony, about 115 kilometres northwest of Brandon.

The space is a multi-purpose facility that stores everything from vehicles, to small appliances, to farming equipment.

Decker Colony school principal Mark Waldner said the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

He said members of the community began fighting the blaze around 5 a.m. but by then it was already out of control.

Making the fight more complicated was the fact that the colony’s fire truck was housed in the shop.

Waldner said they were able to remove it and eventually use it to fight the fire. Members of the community also used water trucks and hoses to douse any flames.

No one was hurt.