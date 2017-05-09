Caught copper-handed: Winnipeg police arrest two for theft of piping and wiring
The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. in Transcona Tuesday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police caught two suspects swiping copper piping and wiring from a home under construction in Transcona Tuesday.
Around 2:00 a.m., police got a call leading them to the 100 block of Margaret Swann Dr.
General patrols, the K9 unit and AIR1 attended and took two suspects into custody.
Removal of the copper piping and wiring caused significant damage to the house, said police, who arrested a man and woman for theft.
The investigation continues by members of the major crimes unit and anyone with more information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
Most Popular
-
Former neighbour tells jury he saw bloody, unmoving man in William Sandeson's apartment
-
-
How a call from President Trump's son-in-law started a scramble on NAFTA
-
Pollster predicts minority government as B.C. Election Day arrives, contenders in dead heat
-
Inside the Perimeter
-
Inside the Perimeter