Caught copper-handed: Winnipeg police arrest two for theft of piping and wiring

Police caught two suspects swiping copper piping and wiring from a home under construction in Transcona Tuesday.

Around 2:00 a.m., police got a call leading them to the 100 block of Margaret Swann Dr.

General patrols, the K9 unit and AIR1 attended and took two suspects into custody.

Removal of the copper piping and wiring caused significant damage to the house, said police, who arrested a man and woman for theft.