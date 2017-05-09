Police looking for suspect in St. Boniface shooting
The shooting happened in a residential area early Tuesday morning.
Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man in St. Boniface early Tuesday morning.
Around 2:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to a call in the 100 block of Agate Bay, where they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.
The man was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Members of the major crimes unit continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call them at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
