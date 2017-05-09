Pride Winnipeg survey reveals unease about police marching in parade

A new Pride Winnipeg survey shows that almost a third of community members don't want police marching in the annual parade or wearing their uniforms.

At a community meeting with about 15 people in attendance, Pride Winnipeg discussed findings from a recent six-question survey about police involvement in the 30th annual event May 26 to June 4.

The topic made headlines nation-wide after activists stopped the Pride Toronto parade last year with a list of demands, including removing police floats, to help the LGBTTQ community feel safer.

Darrel Nadeau, Pride’s vice-president of governance, said Pride expected a few dozen responses to the survey and was surprised by the influx of interest.

"There was a lot of consistency within the suggestions and also the themes in terms of the lived experience," Nadeau said in an interview Tuesday.

Crunching the numbers

Pride had 618 survey responses with 1,053 identities selected (respondents could choose multiple identities based on race, gender identity and sexual orientation). The survey circulated online for six days.

Pride’s dataset breaks down how those who identified as gay, bisexual or lesbian (among other identities) responded to questions, including what suggestions they had for police to improve relationships within the LGBTTQ community.

Thirty-two per cent of respondents said they would like to see more sensitivity or intersectionality training for police, while 15 per cent said they were satisfied with the status quo.

Other suggestions included being more engaged with the LGBTTQ community year-round (11 per cent); fighting apathy within the police service (four per cent); and issuing a public apology to the LGBTTQ community for past wrongdoings (two per cent).

In terms of police participation in Pride, 62 per cent of people thought it was okay for police to march in Pride in regular or pink uniforms (which police already wear on anti-bullying days).

Meanwhile, 20 per cent didn't want police to march at all and 13 per cent wanted police not to march in uniform. Five per cent had no opinions or preferred not to say.

Community feedback

Nadeau said Pride will present their survey data to police at a meeting on Wednesday and decide from there what steps to take to improve relationships going forward.

"We believe that inclusion is the best way to achieve change. We think that completely excluding police would not give us the best opportunity to achieving change within the police and with the relationship with the community," he said.

Janis Maudlin, 24, identifies as queer and said she feels "physically unsafe around police in uniform."

"I think the only important part of the survey is how many people have had negative experiences with the police and what do they want," she said.

Pride described 21 per cent of respondents’ experiences with police as involving mistrust, while two per cent witnessed violent or aggressive transgressions.

"When you’re dealing with making spaces safer… if someone comes to you with a concern about someone who has assaulted them or something, you don’t go, 'Okay, well I’m going to see how many people are comfortable with that person,' and then make a decision,” Maudlin said. "If three people aren’t comfortable with the person because of violence and 90 people are comfortable, the opinion of that 90 people is irrelevant."

Maxwell Harley, 21, identifies as gay and also attended Monday’s meeting. He called the notion of police wearing pink uniforms for Pride "performative."

“It just feels like it’s purely for aesthetic reasons, like it doesn’t actually influence anything they do," he said. "It doesn’t have any weight to it, right? It’s just a piece of cloth that they then take off and go back to their regular uniform at the end of the day.”