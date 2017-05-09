Pride30: Transgender, two-spirit activist embracing political firsts

Five months into 2017, Brìelle Beardy-Linklater is already having a banner year with no plans of pumping the brakes.

In March, the 23-year-old from Nelson House, Man. was the first transgender woman to take a seat in the House of Commons. This happened during the Daughters of the Vote celebration and earned her a shout-out from one of her heroes, Green Party leader Elizabeth May.

Within the last few weeks, she moved to Winnipeg from her home in Thompson, Man., where she plans to study political science.

Beardy-Linklater, who also identifies as two-spirit – a term used to describe the Indigenous LGBTTQ community – said she plans to run for a Manitoba legislature seat in 2020.

"I do want to be more than just tolerated from general society. That’s not what I’m striving for," she said in an interview last week.

"I really want to aim for ultimate equality—to be treated like another human being (and) for people not to concentrate on the fact that I’m transgender. I’m just a person like them with goals and aspirations."

Beardy-Linklater said she lingered in Thompson after high school, helping organize the first Pride North of 55 festivities in 2014 and working with Churchill—Keewatinook Aski MP Niki Ashton.

"Every person that doesn’t live in an urban setting, they’re told to move to a city because it’s more open-minded. Well, what I did was try to create a better, more open-minded, inclusive community, instead of having to leave my home," she said.

"I put off going to university … for quite some time. I wanted to work on my community and so much opportunity has come out of being transgender in the north."

One break was speaking to youth in northern First Nations about LGBTTQ rights and sexual violence disproportionately targeted at LGBTTQ people, like herself.



"There’s power and healing in talking about circumstances," she said. "The more we talk about it, the more we can make sense of it and the more we can heal from it."

•••

What’s your favourite Pride moment? "It was just having the opportunity to be visible. I started medically taking hormones in January 2014 and we had Pride (North of 55) that year, our first Pride ... Naturally I was feeling vulnerable, I didn’t know about myself. But as Pride came along, I was able to learn more about the transgender lifestyle and the LGBT community, to truly educate people … My favourite moment was to see how many people continue to support me and to support my causes."

Why do you think Pride Winnipeg was important 30 years ago? Why is it important now? "It’s good to know that we’ve ... had that support here in our province and to see what it’s grown to. We have Pride North of 55, which is the one I helped found, and Pride Steinbach, Brandon Pride. That is awesome.

I think it’s important to remember the work of those people who started those particular Prides—the ones that branched off from Winnipeg—recognizing that our province’s capital has really created a space for our LGBT community to continue to grow and branch out...

Pride is important because we still have a ways to go when it comes to human rights and it’s time to highlight the people, especially queer people of colour and non-binary folks, to kind of highlight these struggles.