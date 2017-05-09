University of Manitoba fined in work accident that seriously injured employee

WINNIPEG — The University of Manitoba has been fined a total of $13,000 after an employee was seriously injured in a fall.

The province says two workers at the university's Fort Garry campus removed two floor panels in the Power House Building in August 2014 so that they could lower an extremely heavy spool of wire.

They temporarily left the work site to retrieve the spool that was to be lowered.

That's when another university employee fell through the hole to the ground almost 4 1/2 metres below.