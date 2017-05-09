'Attention is on Winnipeg:' Councillors put pedal to the metal on transit safety

A group of Winnipeg councillors is demanding immediate action on bus safety, calling on the mayor and transit director to implement a zero-tolerance policy on driver assaults and fare evaders.

Councillors Jeff Browaty, Janice Lukes, Ross Eadie, Shawn Dobson, Jason Schreyer and Russ Wyatt–none of whom sit on the mayor's executive policy committee–issued a statement Tuesday expressing a need to tackle transit safety "with the seriousness it deserves."

"Following the tragic loss of an on-the-job bus driver in February, the first transit homicide in Canada, attention is on Winnipeg to see how we deal with the national issue of violence against our transit drivers and improving passenger safety on buses," Browaty wrote, referring to transit operator Irvine Fraser, who was stabbed to death at the end of his shift Feb. 14.

He told media that the report, due in 17 days, could have been completed at least in part "within hours if not a couple days."

He thinks examining existing transit safety measures shouldn't have taken long, and could have been presented at a council seminar to brainstorm immediate safety responses the likes of which he's pitching with a few council peers now for lack of that seminar.

"We worked together, we looked at what's happening in other jurisdictions, and we have some concrete suggestions to improve the way transit operates," Browaty said, noting the councillors putting forward safety ideas consulted the amalgamated transit union.

On May 24, they'll present their ideas, including a policy for "safety first" culture within Winnipeg Transit, increased transit security, a zero tolerance policy for fare evaders, the formation of a transit community adivsory board, and an immediate and ongoing public safety awareness campaign.

"We need to have a culture of safety in transit which does not exist today, we need to have a public consultation, a public advisory committee which exists in other jurisdictions, which we don't have in Winnipeg," Browaty said.

On the issue of fare enforcement, he said it's his understanding that the majority of people involved in assaults on buses are "customers that aren't paying their fares."

To help enforce a zero tolerance fare evasion policy, he thinks there's room for stiff penalties, but also more enforcement bodies on buses forming what could be a bolstered transit police force.

"There's alternatives that we can look at involving the private sector, for example, having existing Winnipeg police officers out there as well as a more visible police presense... We have transit inspectors at the moment, they're not labeled as police officers, they can be part of the transit police force, in my opinion," Browaty said.

In terms of forming a new advisory board for transit, he said it could be tasked with more than looking critically at safety.

"If it's the cleanliness of the buses, if it's the volume of the announcements... whether it's inconsistency with the way the rear doors open," Browaty continued. "There's a whole multitude of things that perhaps transit management isn't looking at because they don't have a customer-centric focus right now, and I think there's an opportunity to do that."

While the executive policy committee, most councillors and the mayor, as well as Winnipeg Transit officials have all met with the union representing drivers, Browaty and the co-signing councillors supporting the motion have felt excluded from being part of the solution.

"The reality is, in the past when we'd have a major incident like the incredibly tragic homicide of one of our employees, we'd have a council seminar to review these things and it would happen very quickly," he said.

"Lately, the rest of council has not been involved. This is our way of getting policy out there and starting a conversation."