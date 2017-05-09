Plan for Winnipeg's downtown Market Lands slowly coming together

Belonging, destination, authenticity, connectivity and innovation are the "guiding aspirations" that emerged from three months of consultation on the fate of a coveted parcel of land in downtown Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, CentreVenture Development Corporation President and CEO Angela Mathieson delivered a report on the latest results of the Market Lands public consultation to council's property and development committee.

She said there have been more than 300 people directly involved in the planning phase of the land where the now-vacant Public Safety Building and Civic Parkade await demolition – and thousands more weighed in online.

Residents, councillors and stakeholders told CentreVenture the Market Lands should provide inclusive spaces for a mix of uses, respect the history of the area, and enhance both the visual and literal multi-modal connection between nearby neighbourhoods.

Mathieson said feedback included comments like, "Could we use this particular corridor to reconnect the East and West Exchange districts? In other words, could you stand at Main Street and look through and see those historic facades that today are obscured by the modernist buildings that are there?"

She said it provides opportunity for ground-level pedestrian life, she thinks "transit could be better accessed through this development," and she added "there has to be a parking solution."

Feedback also called for public art to be integrated "in a meaningful and impactful way," and for the development to advance Winnipeg's winter-city identity in a positive way, with more outlandish ideas involving features like rooftop curling rinks.

All the feedback will inform a redevelopment site plan and design that Mathieson expects will be ready by December 2017.

Construction is meant to begin in 2019.

Coun. John Orlikow said the CentreVenture's early findings list elements he'd like to see in the design, but questions like "Can we actually do it?" and "Who's going to pay for it?" persist for him.

Asked if he's comfortable with the pace CentreVenture is clipping along at, Orlikow explained there's a tough balance to strike when planning change on such a vital site.

"Visioning and dialogue always take time," he said. "So we get caught and we're not dialoguing and consulting enough, and then we get on the other side, taking too long to get it done.