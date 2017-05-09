Find the perfect park: Winnipeg launches interactive map

It's now easier than ever to find the best park for any activity in Winnipeg, as the city has launched an interactive map that allows for searching by amenity.

Want to use a barbecue pit, care for some pickle ball, or need bike parking when you arrive and don't know where to look? The map will let you filter parks by amenity, keyword, or proximity to your location.

Parks Manager Dave Domke said it's the whittled-down, user-friendly presentation of the city's ongoing park asset inventory and management program.

"This has some of the same data that's in there, but not all the information, it's more in a manner that is digestible," Domke said. "This is the kind of easy to produce data, just the amenities the public might enjoy or get use of."

The launch of the new map follows closely on the heels of some city councilors being upset by the lack of detail in a report Domke presented on the park assets in April.

His report assigned a total cost to bring every park asset up to fair condition or better and broke it down by ward, but Coun. Russ Wyatt in particular took umbrage with the omission of the same breakdown by park.

"He also wanted the condition of each individual asset," Domke said. "We have that data now, I offers it to the councilor… but we need our IT people to work on that, analyze it, and create a report that makes sense at the end."

In April, Domke told Wyatt that kind of report would be "massive," encompassing all of the 'fun' elements on the new interactive map, plus things like drainage and water systems or catch basin covers.

Soon after, Coun. Janice Lukes expanded on Wyatt's call for more info, specifically looking at parks just outside of the city's boundaries or any councillor's ward.

A report on the condition of every single last park asset is possible, but Domke said it will be "fairly complex to get to that level."

"We're working towards that end, but not quite there yet," he said.