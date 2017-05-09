Winnipeg may bring beekeeping 'out of the shadows,' permit it city-wide

Winnipeg's at-home apiarists could be dragged "out of the shadows and into the realm of proper beekeeping regulations," depending on the results of public hearings planned for the fall.

Bees are all the buzz downtown and in the city's outlying agricultural areas, but the hearings will consider allowing beekeeping elsewhere in Winnipeg.

Coun. John Orlikow, who chairs the city's property and development committee that voted to go ahead with the hearings, said staff will "look at all districts and then we'll gauge the public's response to that."

"They now have to look at stuff like, will it be a conditional use?" he said. "Then we'll decide if it goes everywhere, or if it's residential or not, of if it's just open parklands."

Local beekeeping advocate Chris Kirouac advocated for his craft at a city hall meeting on Tuesday, telling the committee all about the successes of beekeeping projects in the downtown core.

He said it helps city dwellers learn the "importance of pollination," and make connections between "food production, their decisions, the environment and so on."

"We are really excited and eager to see urban beekeeping bylaws further loosened to permit other areas of the city other than the downtown," said Kirouac, who founded the Beeproject.

After the meeting, Kirouac told reporters something glossed over in the urban beekeeping discussion–one that was met with a measure of fear and questions of nuisance before the downtown projects debunked such misgivings–is that "there is a fair bit of backyard beekeepers already in the city that aren't right now willing to put their neck out."

So when the city considers balancing more lenient beekeeping bylaws with something like its chemical-based mosquito control program, Kiruoac is confident it's workable.

If the city were to reduce mosquito-fogging buffer zones around hives from 300 metres to 90 metres, as is on the table for the broader roll-out, Kirouac said it will work, as long as there is still advanced notice and beekeepers can respond accordingly to protect their bees.

"These people (guerrilla beekeepers) have managed to take precautions and to manage their hives without any huge impact from the malathion and so on," he said. "Hopefully they'll also be giving advanced notice with Delta Guard."

Existing but sneaky urban beekeepers in residential areas are also a testament to the hobby's low impact, which Kiruoac adamantly defends.