Boat that used to cruise down Red River destroyed in suspicious fire

SELKIRK, Man. — A boat that made memories for decades on the Red River has been destroyed by a fire that officials are calling suspicious.

The fire department in Selkirk, Man., got a call about a grass fire around midnight on Tuesday but when they arrived they found the Paddlewheel Princess engulfed in flames.

Fire chief Craig Fiebelkorn said for safety's sake, crews had to fight the blaze from the shore as the boat, which had been parked in a slough, was slanted in the water while it was burning.

Crews were able to get the flames under control two hours later.

Fiebelkorn said all that is left of the boat is a metal frame.

The Princess had been used for river boat tours since former owner Steve Hawchuk was in his early 30s, but last year he retired and sold the boat.