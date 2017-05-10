Pride30: 'I no longer had to hide:' Winnipegger recalls first Pride

Jim Kane was among the 250 people who marched in the first Pride Winnipeg parade in 1987.

“It meant to me that I had evolved where I could show myself in public. I no longer had to hide anymore,” said the 62-year-old Winnipegger. “I could be myself. It was personal more than anything else. “

Kane came out in 1984, and in the same year his marriage ended in divorce. He said while he and his ex-wife remained friends, coming out was a difficult thing to do at that time.

During the first Pride parade, Kane said a lot of people were worried about being seen and potentially losing their jobs.

“Some people marched with paper bags over their heads and tried to hide their identity,” he said. “I was out at work already (CN), so marching in the parade even if I got caught, and the media saw, it didn’t matter to me – it was more important to be there.”

Kane said Winnipeg's first Pride followed a gloomy mood surrounding the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Kane knew he was HIV-positive before the festival, and the fear surrounding the epidemic and his place in the community also factored into his decision to attend Pride.

“One of the other reasons I marched was for my friends," he said. "I had a lot of older gay friends who had gone through a period of time in the 1950s and 1960s where being gay, you could be charged with a criminal offence."

Kane will also be marching in this upcoming Pride.

“The milestones are always important to me to pause and look back and celebrate our successes, celebrate the diversity in the community, and maybe recognizing some of the areas where there’s still work to be done.”

Favourite Pride moment?: I had the pleasure of being the Canadian AIDS Society Ambassador at World Pride in Toronto, and the CN Tower was lit up in the Pride colours. It brought tears to my eyes because I worked for CN for 37 years and it was a difficult time coming out in the 1980s.

Why was Pride important 30 years ago?: It was about creating awareness and putting a name and a face on our community because a lot of people didn’t know.