This Winnipeg neighbourhood is among Canada's 'most successful' for songwriting

Picture a Winnipeg musician jotting down lyrics in his living room. Or a composer sitting in front of her piano. Now pull back a bit and envision the neighbourhood where that songwriter resides.

It’s probably no surprise that your songstress is seated somewhere in Osborne Village, among the plethora of bars, cafés and restaurants.

Yet again, Winnipeg’s trendy neighbourhood has cemented itself as one of the most successful regions in Canada for songwriters and music composers. That’s according to the latest study by SOCAN, which represents 130,000 people in the industry.

The group’s methodology is simple: SOCAN takes all its membership data from the previous year, examines the postal codes and breaks them down. Among Winnipeg musicians, the R3L postal code – known as River Heights East – dominates, putting the neighbourhood in the same musical vein as Montreal’s Rosedale and Toronto’s Little Portugal.

“Whether the neighbourhood attracts the music creators and publishers or the music creators and publishers build the neighbourhood isn’t really clear. But it does seem to be a symbiotic relationship,” said Andrew Berthoff, SOCAN's chief communications and marketing officer.

“People want to live around music – especially younger people.”

Marti Sarbit, songwriter and lead vocalist for Lanikai, has been an Osborne Village resident for the better part of a decade. She's seen an influx of 20-something songwriters cropping up in the neighbourhood.

“A lot of them are living together in houses and constantly writing. You can just see it,” she said. “I feel like there’s a big surge of experimental and unique bands coming out of those age groups.”

Given the neighbourhood’s high density, it’s little surprise that most of the data shows songwriters congregate around Osborne.

For David Landreth, of the Bros. Landreth, the reasons to live in the Village are obvious and probably apply to most of the area's residents – nearby amenities, nightlife, restaurants and bus access. He said the neighbourhood personally boosts his well-being, which might inadvertently improve his songwriting.

“I like the busyness of it. I like all the people that are around, the pulse, being close to the energy of a city that’s thrumming and humming, bouncing along,” he said.

Sean McManus, executive director of Manitoba Music, said this SOCAN data is proof that industry support needs to spread out beyond big cultural hubs like Montreal and Toronto.