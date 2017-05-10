With gender diversity, Manitoba music festivals trying to hit the right notes

As more Manitoba music festivals unveil summer lineups, one artistic director said there’s no reason not to have gender parity among performers.

"When I see festivals that have a lot more money than us, I don’t think there’s really any excuse," said Shandra MacNeill, artistic director of the Brandon Folk, Music and Art Festival.

"When you’re able to hire headliners that are able to attract an audience, the artists that you’re developing—the lesser-known (artists)—you really have free reign to choose who you want to have in there," she said. "And nobody really needs to know who they are, they just have to be great."

At Brandon Folk this year, which runs July 21-23, half the lineup identifies as female. Both headliners, Greg Brown and Richard Thompson, are men, though historically Brandon Folk has had more women headline, MacNeill said.

Interstellar Rodeo, happening August 18-20, unveiled its Winnipeg lineup Tuesday. The Winnipeg event boasts seven female artists among its 15 performers (about 47 per cent), including Sarah Slean, Terra Lightfoot and Yola Carter.

Real Love Summer Festival, an indie-pop-rock event shaking down Aug. 28-30 in Teulon, Man., hasn’t revealed its artists yet (that news is coming May 27). But co-artistic director Gilad Carroll said 67 per cent of the lineup identifies as female.

Specifically seeking out female-identifying, LGBTQ* and racialized performers has broadened Real Love’s scope and audiences, Carroll said.

"We’ve booked bands that we’ve never really booked that style of music before," he said. "It’s really exciting and has opened us up to tons of new music communities and artists."

For more niche festivals, like Manitoba Electronic Music Exhibition, the path to gender parity can be challenging.

Festival director Nathan Zahn said MEME is trying to foster more female performers through its educational workshops, which run throughout the festival from August 17-20.

"Like a lot of institutions, we couldn’t just book 50 per cent women out of the gate because they don’t exist. They’re not there, which is really fascinating and frustrating," Zahn said.

"So what we can control is our workshops … We can make sure that half of our participants are female. And that’s been really cool, because ultimately those people are going to be playing for us (in the future)."

Brandon Folk also cultivates talent through its Emerging Artists program, as does the Winnipeg Folk Festival with its Young Performers Program.

Last month, Metro counted how many women are performing at four other summer music festivals. Women- or female-identifying artists represent among:

• 48 of 104 (46 per cent) performers at the TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival.

• 25 of 69 (36 per cent) performers at the Winnipeg Folk Festival.

• 8 of 40 (20 per cent) performers at Dauphin’s CountryFest.