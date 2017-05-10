Winnipeg group planning city's first LGBTTQ seniors home

Winnipeg could soon be ground zero for an innovative housing facility catering to LGBTTQ seniors.

John Kletke, 59, chairs Positive Spaces, a sub-committee at the Rainbow Resource Centre (RRC) that’s vying to build a mixed-use commercial and residential space.

Still in the early stages, plans for the seniors’ active living centre include 90 to 120 units of affordable housing, a coffee shop, dentist and doctors’ offices and new headquarters for Rainbow Resource Centre.

The building would be located somewhere central, close to transit lines and amenities, like groceries and restaurants.

Kletke said he’s spearheading the campaign because too many LGBTTQ people feel forced back into the closet when they enter seniors’ homes.

"We fought the battle back in the 70s. We don’t want to fight it again when we’re 70," he said.

"When (seniors) go into nursing homes, they have to go back into the closet—not so much from the staff, but the other residents they’ve been battling their whole life."

Rainbow Resource Centre’s executive director Mike Tutthill said he’s heard many stories of seniors being disrespected in nursing homes, whether by staff or fellow peers whose religious values don’t mesh with the LGBTTQ community.

"We’ve also heard stories of folks as they age and start getting dementia, who will revert to a time where they were facing marginalization," he said.

Seniors’ facilities aren’t necessarily equipped to deal with aging HIV/AIDS patients either, Tutthill added, as new medical advances mean patients are living longer.

Positive Spaces will be hosting a third set of town halls to gage community interest on Monday. The events happen from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rainbow Resource Centre (170 Scott St.).

The committee's next steps include planning a feasibility study and beginning to organize fundraising for their capital campaign.

Once built, the LGBTTQ seniors living facility would be among the first of its kind in Canada. A similar building exists in Toronto and plans for a facility in Edmonton are underway.