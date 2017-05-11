Pride30: 'Clowns of drag' Bob Burgess and Brent Young know how to get dolled up

Even when they’re not dressed in elaborate drag outfits, Brent Young and Bob Burgess are magnets for compliments.

"I love your shirts!" a neighbour yells into their yard as the couple lingers on their front stoop for an interview.

Donning tie-dye tees with "Lazy Drag Queen" written on their chests, Young, 55, and Burgess, 58, discuss how they became quasi-local celebrities as Pictoria Secrete and Gloria Booths.

"When we were starting out, a lot of it had to do with showing a fun side of drag. Because we really did see a lot of the other drag queens taking it way too seriously," said Young. "We’re the clowns of drag."

Young and Burgess (or Secrete and Booths) marched in drag for the first time at Pride Winnipeg in 2005, donning 80s prom dresses as self-described "ugly Pridesmaids."

Every Pride means a challenge to one-up costumes from the year before. Young makes all the costumes by hand and the pair tours the country showing them off at various Pride events.

Fashion flashback Brent Young/Flickr Pictoria Secrete and Gloria Booths went futuristic for Pride Winnipeg 2012.

Brent Young/Flickr Pictoria Secrete and Gloria Booths made a splash at Pride Toronto 2011.

Brent Young/Flickr Gloria Booths and Pictoria Secrete in bloom for Pride Winnipeg 2009.

Brent Young/Flickr Pictoria Secrete and Gloria Booths stopping traffic at Pride Toronto 2008.

In 2014—10 years after their first Pride Winnipeg march—Burgess and Young hung up their wigs temporarily.

For the last two years, they finally got to experience the extravagance of Pride as spectators, not posing for quite as many selfies with strangers.

Pride Winnipeg asked them back for the 30th anniversary parade this year and they accepted.

But the men remains tight-lipped about what they’ll wear, hinting only that they ordered 14,000 pearls for the occasion.

"I’ve never understood the popularity of Picky and Glory. But if it’s a positive image that we can project, I welcome it," Young said.

"We’re not trying to fool people into thinking we’re girls," Burgess added. "Look at this face—it ain’t passing. Not even for an old lady."

What’s your favourite Pride moment?

Young: "One of our favourite Pride moments was we actually won Best Costume in the 2008 Pride parade. And let me tell you, that’s no small feat."

Why was Pride important 30 years ago?

Burgess: "It was time for the government to take notice of the queer community that was falling through the cracks in legislation regarding partners, (like) hospital visitation, partner benefits, etc. They fought to pave the way for equal benefits."

Why is Pride important today?

Burgess: "Because there is still bullying going on online and in schools, leading to suicides. (In) many areas still in Canada, you would still not be treated as equal."