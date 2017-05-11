Winnipeg bug expert predicts 'significant amount' of forest tent caterpillars in May and June

Warning: the following story may give you the creeps.

Winnipeg's top bug expert is forecasting a "significant amount" of forest tent caterpillars cropping up, as the city kicks off its caterpillar and elm bark beetle control programs for the season.

"Current surveillance information indicates that the forest tent caterpillar larvae are feeding on the leaves causing many small holes known as 'shot hole' damage," said Ken Nawolsky, the superintendent of insect control.

"Winnipeggers can expect to see a significant amount of forest tent caterpillars throughout the city this May and June based on surveillance information."

The insect control branch will start tree spraying for caterpillars on Sunday night in insect control areas 43 (around North Inkster Industrial Park) and 51 (around Amber Trails and Leila North).

Crews will focus on city boulevards, parks and cemeteries where caterpillars have been spotted. Homeowners are responsible for dealing with bugs in their own yards.

As forewarning, the caterpillar larvae "typically feed on American Elm, Manitoba Maple, Green Ash and ornamental trees," according to the city.

As for elm bark beetle control, spraying will start May 23 (weather permitting) in areas 31 (Crescentwood) and 32 (Earl Grey/Grant Park).

The city will also provide regular public service announcements on its website for those looking to keep up to date on the rounds of insect spraying.