Pride30: From 'sissy' to outspoken, how transgender activist Shandi Strong found her voice

Shandi Strong is one of the most outspoken advocates for transgender rights in Winnipeg, though it took awhile for her to find her own voice.

Strong, 55, said she’s known she was transgender since she was a child and cross-dressed as a teenager. When her mom found out, her parents sent her to a psychiatrist.

"For my parents, I was a sissy. It was okay for my sister to be a tomboy, but it was not okay for me to be a sissy. So that behaviour was attempted to be corrected," she said.

A lack of education about transgender identity in the 70s prevented adults from acknowledging that's what she was, Strong said. She wound up mending fences with her parents decades later.

When Strong finally expressed her true gender identity in the workplace, she lost her retail job.

"When I came out as trans socially six years ago, I was fired on the spot because I didn’t have rights on paper at that time, whereas gay men and lesbians have had that protection for about a decade or so," she said.

She's since reimagined her career and is now pursuing politics, working for Liberal MLA Jon Gerrard as a constituency assistant and planning to run for a legislature seat for a second time in 2020.

When she’s not helping River Heights residents, Strong volunteers as an advocacy coordinator for Pride Winnipeg, where she was the parade’s first transgender grand marshal in 2015.

Having attended Pride locally for the last 20 or so years, Strong said she’s noticed the change in atmosphere—from more protest-oriented to party-laden—and she doesn’t necessarily approve.

"I’ve noticed in a small way, (Pride) trying to get bigger and better has kind of left some people behind. And that’s what part of this year’s theme is all about,” she said.

Pride 2017’s theme is Resurgence – Taking Back Space, which alludes to embracing diversity within the LGBTTQ community.

Strong said she recognizes not everyone feels welcome at Pride. During her early days attending, she "felt invisible."

"Trans people in those days were notoriously shy and hard to find," Strong said. "Until trans people started coming out and going to events, we didn’t know they existed. So it’s evolved for sure."

"The battle’s not over," she added. "Pride still needs to exist to remind us that people are still fighting for rights—human rights."

•••

What's your favourite Pride moment? "One of my favourite memories of Pride was the first time I was on a float. The Miss Club 200 at the time said, 'Come on, get up on my float!' So I hopped up there with her and it was raining—pouring rain. I looked like a drowned rat. But halfway through the parade, I turned around and I looked at the crowd behind us and it was amazing. There were thousands upon thousands of people following us. And it really kind of hit home that, you know what? I’m not alone."

Why was Pride important 30 years ago? "Thirty years ago when it started it was a very difficult time to be anything other than a white, God-fearing person. People didn’t understand gay culture, there were so many stereotypes and so much lack of knowledge ... Through Pride, people have been able to see that we are in fact here and growing. And through acceptance in the media and everything else that’s going on in the world, people have come to learn that somebody else’s sexuality really doesn’t affect them and their life."

Why is Pride important now? "A lot of people go, 'Oh, it’s just a party for all these gay men and drag queens,' and it’s not. That’s what the media perception of it is: 'Oh there’s a drag queen. Let’s take a picture of that and put it on the front page of the paper.'

Some of my best friends are drag queens and they’ve been on the front page of the paper and that’s awesome. But that’s not what the epitome of a gay person is.