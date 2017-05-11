Judge finds Winnipeg firefighter guilty of stealing from dead senior

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg firefighter has been convicted of stealing from a dead senior while he was on duty.

Darren Fedyck, who faced a trial earlier this year, was found guilty Wednesday of stealing nearly $1,000 and two necklaces from a woman who had died in her north-end apartment.

Court heard Fedyck and fellow firefighters were called to the suite to check on the woman's well-being in October 2015.

Co-workers got suspicious after the man volunteered to retrieve her health card.

The cash and jewelry were discovered soon after when they checked some of his clothing.