Genius or not? You be the judge at Winnipeg Art Gallery's two new Picasso exhibits

Like him or not, curiosity may override personal taste when it comes to seeing two new Pablo Picasso exhibits at the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

The WAG is expecting its latest features, Picasso in Canada and Picasso: Man & Beast, to attract major attendance numbers in the realm of the record-breaking 100 Masters exhibit from 2013, which drew 60,000.

Chief curator Andrew Kear said the WAG hasn’t had a Picasso-themed exhibit since 1978.

And although the Spanish artist can be polarizing due to his womanizing ways and inflated ego, his significance can’t be understated.

"His work with (French painter) Georges Braque on cubism was basically the game-changing artistic movement of the 20th century by far," Kear said.

Picasso in Canada features dozens of pieces on loan from other Canadian institutions and private collectors, including two pieces of pottery and one Salome-inspired print from Winnipeg contributed anonymously.

Kear called Picasso an "omnivorous artist," who learnt myriad mediums like sculpture, collage, printmaking and painting, before “breaking the rules” of the craft and going about them his own way.

The Vollard Suite, on display in Man & Beast, is a rare collection of 100 etchings Picasso donated to his former art dealer, Ambroise Vollard.

Featuring sketches of past lovers and many manipulations of minotaurs, the suite is on loan from the National Gallery of Canada, which seldom displays the artwork altogether because of its fragility and scale.

"I think the suite brings up a whole range of issues that people can sort of consider, Picasso’s relationship to women, being one; the whole relationship of violence and civilization (and) the role of the genius artist. How do we parse that now?" Kear said.

"Picasso posited himself as—and continues to be thought of as—this sort of natural genius. So people can, I think, look at the work and decide for themselves what genius means and how that’s at play in the work or not."