Tiny budgets, but big-hearted: Winnipeg theatre to screen East Coaster's films

William D. MacGillivray’s Cinematheque debut has been a long time coming.

The Halifax-based filmmaker has been crafting diverse fiction and documentary cinema since the 1970s. Winnipeg Film Group’s Cinematheque has partnered with MacGillivray to present A Vision at the Margins, a retrospective of his work, running May 11 to 14.

MacGillivray himself will present the work, which includes his fictional features Life Classes and Understanding Bliss, as well as documentaries on former Newfoundland premier Danny Williams, singer-songwriter Ron Hynes and author Alistair MacLeod.

“MacGillivray has the strongest sense of integrity of any Canadian filmmaker whose work we’ve screened,” said Dave Barber, Cinematheque’s programming coordinator, adding that the theatre has wanted to present a series on MacGillivray for a long time. “He has little use for film industry bureaucracy and makes films straight from the heart on tight budgets.”

Those heartfelt films have won MacGillivray accolades including the 2013 Governor General’s Award in Visual and Media Arts. Though he studied at the London Film School, he returned to his native Atlantic Canada, which has served as the setting and inspiration for many of his pictures.

Drawing influence from Oscar-nominated English director Mike Leigh, MacGillivray has focused on telling personal, intimate stories with a focus on female characters. Life Classes follows an unmarried pregnant artist building a new life as a single mother, while Understanding Bliss is the story of two Newfoundland academics trying to keep their love affair secret.

Barber says that a large amount of research was required to put together the program. MacGillivray’s participation has been key to making the program possible.

“It was tough tracking down copies of MacGillivray’s older films,” Barber says. “There has been a revolution in (film and video) formats since the time he first started making films. The retrospective was organized in consultation with Bill, who has prints of his films or has made digital versions.”